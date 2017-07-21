Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Wide Receivers

Better Than Average (BTA) was developed to show which players were truly better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. . This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against all others who faced a particular defense. It counts up three occurrences:

“Top 8” – When a WR produced one of the top 8 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

“Top 4” – When a WR scored in the top 4 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

“#1” – Who had the best fantasy game against a defense over the past year. There could only by 32 such events since each defense can only allow one “best game”.

BTA – Simply adding up the 1, 4 and 8 values for a numerical expression of how effective a wideout truly was last year against all other players in his position. The strength of schedule doesn’t matter. Only what a player produced against all other players in that position against that defense. It is a measurement of player ability against the others in his position.

Most #1 Games A.J. Green 3 Antonio Brown 2 Davante Adams 2

This was the lowest number ever for any position. Only three wide receivers had more than one instance of scoring the most fantasy points that an opposing defense allowed last year. There were not nearly as many big games turned in by the stud wideouts as there were in 2015. The top wideouts were well represented in this but their total number of big games were lower than years past. Offenses have continued to spread out the passes to multiple receivers so that they rely less on just the primary receiver.