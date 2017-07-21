Fantasy football's most likely breakout candidates

Since there is a thin difference between “breakout” players and “sleepers,” we’ll focus only on names most gamers know rather than deeper dives who would technically cover both labels.
Recent News
Video 8hr ago
Fantasy football's must-own players to draft after Round 5
Running out of names to add to your draft queue? We have you covered.
Statistical Analysis 15hr ago
Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Wide Receivers
Better than average wideouts – 2016 season breakdown on how wide receivers performed relative to the others that played the same teams. (…)
Statistical Analysis 15hr ago
Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Running Backs
Better than average running backs – 2016 season breakdown on how running backs performed relative to the others that played the same (…)
Statistical Analysis 15hr ago
Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Tight Ends
Better than average tight ends – 2016 season breakdown on how tight ends performed relative to the others that played the same (…)
Statistical Analysis 15hr ago
Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Quarterbacks
Better than average quarterbacks – 2016 season breakdown on how quarterbacks performed relative to the others that played the same (…)
Members Only2d ago
High-risk, high-reward fantasy football picks
Whiffing on early picks can be devastating for fantasy football success. Understand the risk-reward ratio before picking these (…)
Video 4d ago
7 high-risk stars who could ruin your fantasy football team
Fantasy footballers must be aware of what they are getting into with these high-profile picks.
Members Only1w ago
Fantasy football upside players for 2017
2017 welcomes another crop of high-risk rookies to join the fantasy stars that dominant fantasy drafts. Somewhere between those first-year (…)
Statistical Analysis 2w ago
Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks
Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least (…)