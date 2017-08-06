Fantasy football spotlight: QB Jay Cutler, Dolphins

“Quarterback Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins” … We all knew it was going to happen the moment Ryan Tannehill needed a second opinion on his knee. Miami has no reason not to start Cutler after paying him $10 million.

As Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly pointed out in an interview with NFL Network, this could lead to a divided locker room as half of the players back Matt Moore to be the starting quarterback. Moore built a rapport through practicing with this team for a few years, and filling in admirably last season, but he doesn’t bring the same arm and downfield ability as Cutler.

Related When to draft a quarterback in fantasy football Moore is a great backup to have on the roster, although it is telling his head coach chose to go back to the Cutler well one more time. The duo enjoyed success in Chicago in 2015 when Gase was the playcaller for the Bears. That led to Cutler posting a career-best rating and the second-most accurate season of his pro career.

The playbook should be merely a refresher in verbiage minutia for Cutler, which allows him to focus on his new teammates. It is still early enough of in the summer for the receivers to build chemistry with Cutler. Miami’s talented cast of targets get a chance to learn his tendencies and make adjustments, as he does with them. In short, this really couldn’t be a better situation for potential to create success.

Notice the word “potential” was used … Cutler has extensive injury history and really has been on the short list for poster boy of squandered promise in recent memory. With the flip of a proverbial switch, he can implode and become “Bad Jay.” Fantasy owners should be pleased to see him enter warmer territory. Furthermore, Miami has a capable rushing attack to alleviate some pressure.

Fantasy football takeaway

The best aspect of this rekindled relationship is not found in Cutler himself but what he does for the receivers. Jarvis Landry probably is quarterback proof, so this one is more positive for DeVante Parker, whose vertical game meshes well with Cutler’s lively arm. The same goes for Kenny Stills.

Related 2017 Draft Kit: cheat sheets, rankings, sleepers and more Moore likely would have relied on Landry and possibly even tight end Charles Clay. Owners on the Parker breakout train should be pleased just days after it seemed like all hope went off the rails. Landry remains a fine WR2 in point-per-reception setups and a slightly less appealing standard option, while Parker is more of the high-risk, high-reward No. 3 variety in all formats. Stills is a roster-filler with more worth in non-PPR games.

Cutler rates as a midrange backup passer for fantasy gamers. He has a relatively easy schedule until the team returns from a Week 11 bye, which leads to the fantasy season closing at New England, versus Denver, New England, at Buffalo and at KC. Yikes. Cutler is a matchup play, at beast, for conventional lineups.