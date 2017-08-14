Planning the perfect draft: 12-team league

Your first three picks in a 12-team league define your draft and your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical because the player pool is ever shrinking. You could build entirely different teams based on what positions you take and in what order. Respecting how drafts typically raid positions places you in a better position to build an optimal team.

To follow are sample three-round drafts for 12-team leagues. They use either standard performance scoring, performance plus a point per reception or “QB Heavy” leagues where you can start two of them. Those three formats cover all but a few “esoteric scoring” leagues. They are all serpentine with reverse order of drafting every other round (1-12,12-1,1-12, etc.)