Fantasy schedule impact: Receivers

Continuing the series, the breakdown for best and worst schedules for receivers are below. Schedule strength is typically the least predictable when it comes to receivers. There are so many of them for each team and they are often used in different ways. It’s still worth a look but only the extremes matter.

And for wideouts, it often comes down to the one-on-one matchup with a particular cornerback.

The following reports offer two different measurements of schedule strength for a more detailed view for all teams.

Fantasy Strength of Schedule Series

Strength of Schedule Swings

Best change in Strength of Schedule

The improvement in rank for schedules between 2016 and 2017. The lower the rank, the easier the schedule.

DAL – Dez Bryant, Jason Witten (19 – 4)

CAR – Kelvin Benjamin, Greg Olsen (21 – 7)

TEN – Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker (28 – 13)

HOU – DeAndre Hopkins, Braxton Miller (29 – 19)

NYG – Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall (10 – 3)

Worst decline in schedule strength from 2016

The decline in rank for schedules between 2016 and 2017. The higher the rank, the tougher the schedule.

DEN – Demaryius Thomas (6 – 27)

WAS – Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed (8 – 22)

ATL – Julio Jones, Taylor Gabriel (7 – 15)

NYJ – Robby Anderson (9 – 17)

Best overall schedules

Considers the number of easiest (Good) and toughest (bad) matchups and the total season point difference from an average schedule.

MIN – Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen (8 good, 3 bad, +34.0 pts)

CHI – Cameron Meredith, Kevin White (7 good, 3 bad, +29.4 pts)

BAL – Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin (7 good, 3 bad, +19.1 pts)

JAC – Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee (6 good, 2 bad, +15.1 pts)

CAR – Kelvin Benjamin, Greg Olsen (6 good, 4 bad, +11.8 pts)

Worst overall schedules

DEN – Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders (1 good, 5 bad, -34.3 pts)

WAS – Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed (2 good, 7 bad, -41.3 pts)

IND – T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief (3 good, 9 bad, -29.4 pts)

MIA – Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker (4 good, 8 bad, -40.1 pts)

CLE – Corey Coleman, Kenny Britt (4 good, 8 bad, -11.8 pts)

Best six game opening ( Favorable / Unfavorable )

NE – Brandin Cooks (KC, @NO, HOU, CAR, @TB, @NYJ)

JAC – Allen Robinson (@HOU, TEN, BAL, @NYJ, @PIT, LAR)

MIN – Stefon Diggs (NO, @PIT, TB, DET, @CHI, GB)

CIN – A.J. Green (BAL, HOU, @GB, @CLE, BUF, @PIT)

MIA – Jarvis Landry (TB, @LAC, @NYJ, NO, TEN, @ATL)

Worst six game opening

CLE – Corey Coleman (PIT, @BAL, @IND, CIN, NYJ, @HOU)

PHI – Alshon Jeffery (@WAS, @KC, NYG, @LAC, ARI, @CAR)

KC – Tyreek Hill (@NE, PHI, @LAC, WAS, @HOU, PIT)

PIT – Antonio Brown (@CLE, MIN, @CHI, @BAL, JAC, @KC)

Best playoff schedules (Week 14 to 16)

ATL – Julio Jones (NO, @TB, @NO)

DET – Golden Tate (@TB, CHI, @CIN)

CLE – Corey Coleman (GB, BAL, @CHI)

SEA – Doug Baldwin (@JAC, LAR, @DAL)

CIN – A.J. Green (CHI, @MIN, DET)

LAC – Keenan Allen (WAS, @KC, @NYJ)

Worst playoff schedules (Week 14 to 16)

WAS – Terrelle Pryor (@LAC, ARI, DEN)

IND – T.Y. Hilton (@BUF, DEN, @BAL)

MIA – Jarvis Landry (NE, @BUF, @KC)

HOU – DeAndre Hopkins (SF, @JAC, PIT)