USA Today Sports

Weekend roundup: Perfect draft, position battles, podcast, schedule impact and more

Weekend roundup: Perfect draft, position battles, podcast, schedule impact and more

Weekend Roundup

Weekend roundup: Perfect draft, position battles, podcast, schedule impact and more

(Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Your weekend roundup of what hit The Huddle this week:

, , Weekend Roundup

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home