Weekend roundup: Perfect draft, position battles, podcast, schedule impact and more

Your weekend roundup of what hit The Huddle this week:
- As we move into week 2 of the NFL preseason, here were some of the important takeaways from week 1: the 10 most important performances and all the key player injuries.
- Preparing for your fantasy draft just wouldn’t be complete without digging into what has become one of the most popular features at The Huddle – planning the perfect draft for a 12-team league, a 10-team league and an 8-team league.
- There are several key position battles whose outcomes greatly impact fantasy drafting. You’ll find updates and analysis on them all here.
- Identifying which direction key players are trending is a key to fantasy drafting success. We have you covered with players on the upswing/downswing.
- The Blitzed Podcast returns for another season at The Huddle. You can give it a listen on the site, follow at SoundCloud or subscribe in iTunes.
- While your enjoying the games this weekend don’t forget to check out the best way to draft a PPR team.
- Strength of schedule matters in fantasy football. It just does. Our latest series on the subject dives into the fantasy schedule impact for quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.
- Fantasy busts and overvalued players has been updated to account for all the situational changes in camps.