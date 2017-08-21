When to draft a quarterback in fantasy football

We will tackle this question from a few angles, helping the novice drafter and providing insight for the more experienced veteran of fantasy football.

Round 1 and beyond

Every single year gamers reach into the first round for a quarterback. Don’t be that person. There is no reason to miss out on a key receiver or running back, regardless of the league being point-per-reception scoring, for a quarterback. Unless you play in some crazy setup that overwhelmingly rewards touchdown passes, which is not 99.758% of fantasy scoring formats, the depth at quarterback in relation to running backs and wideouts makes this a prohibitive strategy.

Since we can start only one quarterback in the majority of fantasy leagues, the need for spending an early pick on a starter is diminished relative to that of a running back or wide receiver, positions in which gamers usually must start five or six in total each week.

Related Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks Examining the top-12 quarterbacks from last season, based on fantasy points per game, we see the first five are obvious studs and can anchor any team. Look at the last column and notice the minor difference in points from the No. 1 passer to the third. A trip down memory lane recalls Aaron Rodgers getting drafted, oh, about a dozen rounds before Matt Ryan, on average. The 32-point difference is one strong game that can be made up with skill position strength. There is nothing wrong with drafting Rodgers or the like early — as long as it isn’t too early and dulls that slight edge.

Rk Player Team G Comp Att Yds TD INT Att Yds TD FPts FPts/G 1 Aaron Rodgers GB 16 401 610 4,428 40 7 67 369 4 442.3 27.6 2 Drew Brees NO 16 471 673 5,207 37 15 23 20 2 422.4 26.4 3 Matt Ryan ATL 16 373 534 4,944 38 7 35 117 0 410.9 25.7 4 Andrew Luck IND 15 346 545 4,240 31 13 64 341 2 382.1 25.5 5 Tom Brady NE 12 291 432 3,554 28 2 28 64 0 296.1 24.7

Then it becomes interesting. The next batch of quarterbacks may open a few eyes.

Rk Player Team G Comp Att Yds TD INT Att Yds TD FPts FPts/G 6 Kirk Cousins WAS 16 406 606 4,917 25 12 34 100 4 379.9 23.7 7 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 14 328 509 3,819 29 13 16 14 1 314.4 22.5 8 Philip Rivers SD 16 349 578 4,390 33 21 14 35 0 355.0 22.2 9 Matthew Stafford DET 16 388 594 4,327 24 10 37 207 2 345.1 21.6 10 Marcus Mariota TEN 15 276 451 3,426 26 9 59 357 2 323.0 21.5 11 Blake Bortles JAX 16 368 625 3,905 23 16 58 359 3 341.2 21.3 12 Carson Palmer ARI 15 365 598 4,237 26 14 14 38 0 319.7 21.3

Sans Tom Brady, whose four-game ban was known well in advance of the season, every one of these quarterbacks started at least 14 games. Seven of them started every game. Again, check out that final column. The difference is hardly worth the cost of a first-round pick versus a midrounder. For the sake of clarity, this tier typically changes the most year after year.

Savvy (and lucky) owners won championships last year deploying players from the next tier.

Rk Player Team G Comp Att Yds TD INT Att Yds TD FPts FPts/G 13 Dak Prescott DAL 16 311 459 3,667 23 4 57 282 6 339.6 21.2 14 Jameis Winston TB 16 345 568 4,090 28 18 52 168 1 339.3 21.2 15 Cam Newton CAR 15 270 509 3,509 19 14 90 359 5 317.4 21.2 16 Derek Carr OAK 15 356 559 3,933 28 6 38 69 0 315.6 21.0 17 Tyrod Taylor BUF 15 270 437 3,023 17 6 95 580 6 313.2 20.9 18 Russell Wilson SEA 16 353 546 4,219 21 11 72 259 1 326.9 20.4

Short of counting on Cam Newton and Russell Wilson, few owners entered the season with any of those quarterbacks as their favored starter. RW3 could be given a pass for an injury that robbed him for much of the year of his trademark ability to escape.

We have 18 legitimate options, ranging from high picks to low, who could have been on championship rosters. The Fantasy Sports Trade Association’s top league was won with Tyrod Taylor at the helm. The point being, it can be done a number of ways.

Effective depth vs. scarcity

This subject could be an article unto itself, so we’ll keep the focus tight: Quarterbacks are a dime a dozen and dominate the overall points-scored column. We have to go all the way down to the No. 11 quarterback in terms of fantasy points scored to insert David Johnson, fantasy’s highest-scoring non-QB from last season.

Related 2017 DRAFT KIT: cheat sheets, rankings, sleepers and more In PPR scoring, Johnson vaults up to the third overall scorer and the next closest was 15th as a signal caller. For perspective, Johnson’s 2016 season was the most prolific PPR fantasy season by all running backs since LaDainian Tomlinson scored 31 total touchdowns in 2006. At wideout, Antonio Brown checked in as the top receiver and scored the 20th most as a quarterback.

Average Draft Position (ADP)

In the last month of drafting, owners have opted to make Rodgers the first quarterback off the board with an ADP of 2:11. Tom Brady is next at 3:03, then Drew Brees with the sixth pick of Round 4. No arguments here. All three of these guys are capable of elite weekly consistency. If I’m being picky, Rodgers would kick off the position somewhere in the middle of Round 3 at the earliest. Going in the late second is at least understandable.

This year, possibly more so than most recent seasons, the crop of viable starters is nothing short of impressive. Here is the list of quarterbacks who generally come off the board between Round 6 and Round 11:

Matt Ryan

Andrew Luck

Derek Carr

Russell Wilson

Cam Newton

Jameis Winston

Ben Roethlisberger

Kirk Cousins

Marcus Mariota

Philip Rivers

Dak Prescott

Matthew Stafford

Every one of those quarterbacks are capable of appearing in the starting lineup of a championship squad. Whether they all will is a different argument, but the potential is favorable for each. The tally is 15 guys who are solid bets to quarterback a fake team to glory. Most leagues start 12 of them, so you can do the math. Some owners will have taken two passers before a few teams have chosen one. This still leaves the door cracked open for the likes of Eli Manning, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Carson Palmer, Carson Wentz, Blake Bortles, Jay Cutler — all at least in the conversation of being serviceable.

Related Understanding fantasy football average draft position Based on current ADP figures, 22 wide receivers and running backs comprise the first two rounds. Twenty-one of the players drafted, on average, in the next two rounds are also RBs or wideouts. Let that soak in, because it isn’t by accident.

Primary takeaway

Don’t be wrapped up in the necessity of owning a top-flight quarterback name. This is, at least in my assessment, the No. 1 reason why someone will take a quarterback in the first round or top 24 picks: Recognition. The quarterback is football’s most celebrated position. My mother doesn’t know a false start from a field goal, but she recognizes Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The same can be said for most casual gamers. Novice drafts tend to take quarterbacks earlier than seasoned players because of familiarity. No one wants to feel uncertain about their first-round pick, so familiar faces become the comfort food of fantasy drafts.

Take a survey of your competition. Are you in a highly competitive group? Is it made up of drafters like my mother? Are there team names like “Tom Brady’s GOAT” in your league? Those owners usually are not playing a coy game of reverse psychology on their leaguemates. Regardless of how casual or advanced, stick to your plan. Don’t get caught up in runs at quarterback, even more so early in drafts. Highlight the names of players with whom you are comfortable as a starter and realize there is not a huge difference between the top guy on a cheat sheet and the fifth or the ninth and 15th when a strong core roster is built.