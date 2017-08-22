USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 64

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 64

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 64

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. News as always and their picks for top-12 wide receivers as well as some sleepers they like at that position.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

Don’t wait any longer, sign up for The Huddle

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home