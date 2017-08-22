The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 64
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 64
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz | August 22, 2017
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. News as always and their picks for top-12 wide receivers as well as some sleepers they like at that position.
Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!
Don’t wait any longer, sign up for The Huddle
blitzed podcast, fantasy football podcast, sleepers, Wide Receivers, Podcast
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More Huddle
THE LATEST
9hr
Fantasy football, like life, is always easier when you know what is going to happen. Nice to know that a certain stock will rise or that (…)
11hr
Training camps and preseason games are in full swing. While it’s great to see football back, unfortunately that also means injuries. As (…)
1d
Are you the fantasy football owner who takes a quarterback in Round 1?
1d
Week 2 of the preseason begins to provide better insight for fantasy footballers.
1d
Members Only1d ago
Every year owners pour over data to figure out where they should target players. The difference on draft day sometimes comes down to (…)
3d
Your weekend roundup of what hit The Huddle this week: As we move into week 2 of the NFL preseason, here were some of the important (…)
5d
There is no position as sensitive to the schedule as running back. None. It is the most predictive of all positions and offers a look at (…)
5d
Continuing the series, the breakdown for best and worst schedules for receivers are below. Schedule strength is typically the least (…)
5d
Schedules are the only guaranteed difference between one year and the next. An important difference. There are many reasons why a player (…)
6d
While there is no clear-cut way to assemble the best team in a PPR draft, we have a few ideas to help put you in position to succeed.