Sleepers and Value Plays (Updated): Wide Receivers

Sleepers are what all fantasy owners strive for on draft day. The Huddle presents our full-on list of all the fantasy football sleeper and value play wide receivers you’ll want to target.
Members Only25m ago
Sleepers and Value Plays (Updated): Running Backs
Sleepers are what all fantasy owners strive for on draft day. The Huddle presents our full-on list of all the fantasy football sleeper (…)
Members Only30m ago
Sleepers and Value Plays (Updated): Tight Ends
Sleepers are what all fantasy owners strive for on draft day. The Huddle presents our full-on list of all the fantasy football sleeper (…)
Members Only31m ago
Sleepers and Value Plays (Updated): Quarterbacks
Sleepers are what all fantasy owners strive for on draft day. The Huddle presents our full-on list of all the fantasy football sleeper (…)
Members Only9hr ago
How running back efficiency ratings should impact draft plans
We’ve analyzed detailed information to rate 42 running backs based on efficiency metrics. How can this help your fantasy draft (…)
Members Only16hr ago
Don't take these fantasy players too early in your fantasy draft
Player Analysis 18hr ago
Forecasting this year's breakthrough top-10 fantasy players
Once upon a time, way back in 2010, we had Michael Vick, Peyton Hillis and Brandon Lloyd. Then 2011 brought us Marshawn Lynch, Jordy Nelson (…)
Podcast 1d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 64
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. News as (…)
Draft Strategy 1d ago
The fantasy football draft trends of 2017
Fantasy football, like life, is always easier when you know what is going to happen. Nice to know that a certain stock will rise or that (…)
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Preseason injury report: Week 2
Training camps and preseason games are in full swing. While it’s great to see football back, unfortunately that also means injuries. As (…)
Draft Strategy 2d ago
When to draft a quarterback in fantasy football
Are you the fantasy football owner who takes a quarterback in Round 1?