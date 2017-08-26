Weekend roundup: Reach and too early players, sleeper updates and more

Your weekend roundup of what hit The Huddle this week:
- As we move into Week 3 of the preseason here are some important takeaways from Week 2: the 10 most important performances and all the key player injuries you should be tracking.
- Your draft prep won’t be complete if you don’t check out our popular annual features on the fantasy players worth a reach in your draft and the fantasy football trends of 2017 you can use to your advantage.
- We’ve published updates to PPR specialists at WR you need on your fantasy team and when to draft a QB.
- The flip-side to players worth a reach are players you shouldn’t take too early in your draft. And since half the fantasy top-10’s will be new each year, forecasting this year’s breakthrough top-10 players could come in handy.
- The Blitzed Podcast Episode 64 is on the site and also available at SoundCloud and on iTunes. Steve and Harley run down their top-12 and sleeper wide receivers.
- Our annual sleeper series has had an update. Check them out here, here, here and here.
- You’ll also find an interesting piece on how running back efficiency ratings should impact your draft plans.