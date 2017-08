The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. News as always and their picks for top-12 quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers as well as some sleepers they like at each position.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

