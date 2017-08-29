Sleepers and Value Plays (Final): Running Backs

ADP Value Player Team Analysis

1 David Johnson ARI Just all kinds of attractive angles here.

2 Le’Veon Bell PIT He’s top ten when he misses several games. Franchise Tagger making $12M this year but playing for monster money in the future.

3 LeSean McCoy BUF McCoy is solid and should have at least one big year left. BUF is changing but McCoy ain’t.

4 Devonta Freeman ATL Top 6 last two years so no reason to change this year. New OC but offense still loves to use him regardless. Freeman just became the richest RB and maybe not quite so hungry?

5 Melvin Gordon LAC Almost doubled rookie season. Dual threat. Only concern is that last year Todd Gurley was the stud moving to LA where it all fell apart. Now Gordon is the stud, moving to LA. Changing towns at least makes this slightly riskier. Staying healthy would help. Every reason to pick him here but I want him later. Cannot fault this though.

6 Jay Ajayi MIA Was already leery since he only topped 100 total yards four times last year. Sure, he had 200+ yards three times. But that was about all. Switching to Jay Cutler at QB shouldn’t be too much disruption but Ajayi needs more consistency. Seems aggressive to make him Top 6.

7 DeMarco Murray TEN Was #5 last year and #2 in 2014. Skipped 2015 while vacationing in PHI. TEN has a good O-line and better schedule. Derrick Henry may horn in a bit more this year. But Murray caught 53 passes last year too.

8 Jordan Howard CHI Huge surprise last year and now starts all 16 games for the first time. Good O-line and better schedule help even more. Another heavy-use solid pick.

9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL Six game suspension ruled on the 29th. Too high if it stands.

10 Todd Gurley LAR The Rams did a crash and burn on The 110 outside Memorial Coliseum last year and Gurley was a casualty. But he was Top 10 as a rookie while missing three games. New coaches. New scheme. A couple of blockers. This should be the least of what he’ll do and should be more like 2015.

11 Leonard Fournette JAC J’Ville has (hopefully) a better O-line and the schedule looks better. This is the halo-effect from Ezekiel Elliott only without the DAL O-line. Exciting pick but still a rookie with a foot injury that kept him out of preseason games. Same foot a problem in college. Have to like him but a bit high all things considered.

12 Christian McCaffrey CAR I love a rookie RB as much as the next guy (which usually means way, way too much). And he was electric at Stanford. And CAR has a great schedule. But they also ranked #32 in RB catches for the last two years. And Jonathan Stewart still owns a helmet. Long-term – love the player. For 2016? Not as an RB1. Probably better later in the year but the entire offense has to change to accommodate his potential. The risk seems more like a RB2. But again – how great does this feel before Week 1? Looked great in preseason games.

13 Lamar Miller HOU Hmm… He wore down last year and they plan on dropping his carries. Drafted D’onta Foreman just to help make that happen. Ranked 19th last year. O-line still one of the worst while schedule is THE worst. This is the right spot for him. But NOMT (Not on My Team).

14 Dalvin Cook MIN Cook was one of the top backs on everyone’s draft boards. MIN upgraded O-line and has a great schedule. Unlike last year, they already know who the starting QB and offensive coordinator are. He’s no Adrian Peterson, mind you. And he may lose TDs to Latavius Murray eventually. But love the situation for a multi-talented back. Been rising in drafts for the entire summer. My favorite rookie back.

15 Marshawn Lynch OAK This pick would be hard to skip thinking about the Raiders O-line and Lynch racking up TDs. But he’s 31, two years removed from great play and broke down in 2015. Not a dainty runner, his durability is a concern and “managing” his workload could also reduce fantasy points. This feels good when you spend the money but you have to worry that he can rekindle 2014 when he was still in his 20s.

16 Isaiah Crowell CLE Crowell was this good last year and expected to improve. Very good O-line helps and decent schedule. Fortunately, CLE also tends to run the ball even when the game is hopelessly out of hand which helps. He may not ever be Top 5 but he should be at least this good and likely better.

17 Ty Montgomery GBP We all want to like the GB RB1. It screams fantasy points. But ex-wideout Montgomery still learning the position and rarely had more than 10 carries for a team that had no other RBs. Will be primary back but does his workload get any bigger?

18 Joe Mixon CIN Mixon lands where Jeremy Hill has faltered and Giovani Bernard has lived only on third down. There is risk to be sure and this pretty much ignores that. He’s been falling in drafts in recent weeks. He’ll get a slow start and I hate that. Hill and Bernard are not going away.

19 Carlos Hyde SFO Recent reports are positive. All I know is that it is a miracle if he can stay healthy for 200 carries and no matter how good he looks in practice, you have to know he will get injured anyway. Oh yeah, new offense and bad schedule and O-line. He may outperform this per game, but no faith on his health.

20 C.J. Anderson DEN Sure. Anderson has burned more people than microwave pizza. Once upon a time (2014) he was the #11 RB. Blew an ACL Week 7 last year. But he has a dramatically better schedule, is “in the best shape ever”, and really only has Jamaal Charles (pre-ACL III) and Devontae Booker to share with. So I am buying again, knowing at least that the human spirit is alive and never really learns.

21 Mark Ingram NOS Ingram has been Top 15 in each of last three years and comes off a career year. But the Saints also brought in Adrian “HOF” Peterson for his swan song. And they drafted Alvin Kamara to replace Tim Hightower as the third-down back. This is an appropriate spot. He could be an RB1. He could be an RB4. This splits the difference.

22 Ameer Abdullah DET He’s averaged almost 5.0 yards per carry but lost almost all of 2016 with a Lis Franc injury. But there is little competition for him and he has just enough upside and potential that I’d be willing to make him an RB2. But this is a swing for the fence with that injury history.

23 Kareem Hunt KCC Ware is out for anywhere from one week to the rest of his life and Hunt starts the year as the primary back. He has looked very good and the only real reservation here is that KCs schedule sucks. Not a bad spot for the risk involved.

24 Adrian Peterson NOS Two knee surgeries in the last three years are enough to lose a job in MIN. But the 32-year-old Peterson has super-human when healing and rebounding. Risky pick with Mark Ingram likely the remaining starter. Playing in the best offense of his career (by a large margin). Was a great value earlier in the summer as a RB3 but this high makes him just a reasonable risk. Imagine if there was no Ingram. I bet Peterson does.

25 Doug Martin TBB Which Martin shows up? Twice he had Top 5 seasons and three times he wasn’t worth owning. And he misses the first three games due to suspension (grab Jacquizz Rodgers). But he looks good by all reports and TB looks ready to take a step up with their offense.

26 Bilal Powell NYJ Powell seems like a risk with Matt Forte still there but he’s more likely the primary back in the committee backfield. Powell looked good for the last month of 2016 It is a risk here but by now they are all risks. The only real consensus is that Powell is the only Jet anyone wants to draft this year. Judging by the state of the receivers, Powell may end up with an obscene amount of catches.

27 Tevin Coleman ATL Coleman won’t be much more than this ever but he offers RB3 stats in most games.More of a practical than an exciting pick.

28 Mike Gillislee NEP The new LeGarrette Blount! The Patriot that scored 18 TDs last year! But never more than 7 in his other two seasons there. Four backs will mix in a rotation. Gillislee is the best bet but here says he is a solid RB2. Blount was that in just one season ever. And LeGoaline Blount weighed 31 pounds more. Pats already said they want more diversity in their backfield for 2017. Would be atop depth chart if they actually had one in NE.

29 Danny Woodhead BAL In a PPR league, this is low. When healthy, he is capable of 75 catches. If no reception points, this is far too high. He’s 32 but still has gas in the tank.