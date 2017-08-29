Sleepers and Value Plays (Final): Wide Receivers

ADP Value Player Team Analysis

31 Brandon Marshall NYG This is another pick I would love to make. Granted, Marshall flamed out last year and maybe didn’t exactly try too hard as the season got worse and worse for the Jets. But he’s with the Giants now and playing with Eli Manning. While he no longer gets the primary coverage by the secondary. Marshall may be on the back nine and the clubhouse is in sight. But he’s in a spot to shine for one last time.

32 DeVante Parker MIA This is a risky one but with a lot of upside even with the change in QB to Jay Cutler. He’s caused coaches to say “he finally gets it” during the offseason and looks every bit like the third-year breakout waiting to happen. As a final WR3 pick, I’m all over the potential here even without Ryan Tannehill.

33 Willie Snead NOS Brandin Cooks took his 78 catches to New England and Snead already flirted with 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons. The Saints typically produce fantasy-relevant stats from their #2 WR and Michael Thomas takes the bigger focus of the defense. This deep is a great pick so long as Drew Brees remains on the other end of the pass.

34 DeSean Jackson TBB The downside is that Jackson tends to be more inconsistent as the long-ball receiver. And he is 31 years old on a new team. But he’s been worth 1,000 yards in healthy years and will turn in a few big games. Love him in best ball format and still makes a great depth pick for a fantasy team that may end up as a starter.

35 Randall Cobb GBP He was replaced by Davante Adams as the starting wideout last year and really only has the 2014 season to hang his hat on. Even when GB needed him to help replace the injured Jordy Nelson, Cobb was not up to the task and had a worse season. Last year he was only the #54 WR and missed three games. He needs to have at least one more decent season to generate any confidence.

36 Pierre Garcon SFO Garcon is a starting WR1 on an NFL team and that alone should make him worth #36. But the 49ers are in a complete rebuild, installing a new offense and the QB situation is the worst that Garcon has ever experienced.

37 Donte Moncrief IND I would not take him since he’s just never met catch and yardage expectations while playing with Andrew Luck for three years. He did catch a score in seven of nine games played last year though with minimal yardage in each. And he injured his AC joint in camp. Have to hope he can remain healthy to catch TDs but he just has yet to develop into a well-used target.

38 Jeremy Maclin BAL The Ravens passing game is in some question due to Joe Flacco’s health. And there are two other viable WR in Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman. But Maclin was a 1,000-yard receiver until last year in KC and that should not count against him. Love this pick this deep. Maybe not a ton of upside but bound to be at least this good.

39 Eric Decker TEN The Titans are a run-first team and have Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews and Delanie Walker in line ahead of Decker. Maybe he can surprise but that’s a lot of targets for a team that prefers to run. This deep is probably not a terrible pick but just no faith in this situation.

40 Tyrell Williams LAC Like this pick more since Mike Williams did a disappearing act at least until the season is underway. Williams came out of nowhere to turn in 69-1,059-7 last year and not only is the WR2 for LAC, but Keenan Allen is hardly an even-money bet to remain healthy. Not a lot of downside here and Williams could surprise yet again this year.

41 Corey Davis TEN I am a sucker for rookies. And Davis will be a great WR eventually. But TEN ranked #30 in pass completions last year and #4 in RB carries. I want to wait a year to see what Davis does. Pulled a hamstring and missed almost the entire training camp.

42 Chris Hogan NEP Great pick at this spot since Julian Edelman was lost. He’s a solid first-line backup to see if he develops into anything you can reliably start.

43 Corey Coleman CLE Troublesome that he has injury issues out of the gate last year and then again pulled a hammy in OTAs. But Coleman runs a 4.37/40 and was the first WR taken in the NFL draft last year. His potential alone says he should be higher than this. There is an obvious risk, but I’m a buyer as a WR3, let alone as a WR4.

44 Marvin Jones DET Fair spot for the 50-60 catch player for a handful of TDs. Always gets you something, never gets you a lot.

45 Jordan Matthews BUF Fell back to 73-804-3 in Carson Wentz’s first year but usually about 900 yards and eight scores per season. Zero problems with this pick. Solid enough to start though won’t ever win you any games. Traded to Bills on Aug. 11. Less competition for targets helps.

46 Adam Thielen MIN Thielen was a big surprise when he ended with 69-967-5 for the Vikes last year. That was good enough to rank #29 overall so dropping this far is unwarranted. Thielen already has chemistry with Sam Bradford and he improved as the season progressed.

47 Rishard Matthews TEN Was the 19th best WR last year and falls this far? I am all over this pick. No reason for this free-fall drop. Corey Davis has been out with a hamstring instead of learning the offense anyway.

48 John Brown ARI With Larry Fitzgerald sticking around for his final “stats extender” year, the Cards need a viable #2 and Brown should be the guy. He battled hamstrings and his sickle cell trait last year. Brown went 65-1003-7 as the third option in 2015. Has some upside but also has s a quad injury and is slow to heal due to the sickle cell trait. But has a ton of upside if he can stay healthy.

49 Mike Wallace BAL Love this pick. First year in BAL and he had 72-1017-4. Adding Maclin sort of hurt and Breshad Perriman may emerge from the busts Class of 2015. As WR depth? I’m loving it.

50 Kenny Britt CLE He’s probably slotted right but it is hard enough to buy into Corey Coleman and he was the best receiver in the 2016 draft. Britt is on his third NFL team with a career average of 39 catches per season. I’d never make this pick but others will. Thankfully.

51 Sterling Shepard NYG Not racing to get the #3 guy for NYG. Brandon Marshall kind of killed the Shepard hype. But probably worth the pick in case Marshall or Beckham were injured.

52 Zay Jones BUF Liking Zay probably more than I should. But has been a standout of training camp. So yeah, Jones is one of my favorites for most productive rookie WR. The Bills are going to have to throw this year.

53 Cole Beasley DAL No upside here and likely a regress from the 75-833-5 last year. Played with a hurt hamstring in 2016 and it still is not 100%.

54 Josh Doctson WAS I rank him much lower than this since he too is the fourth best target for WAS. Love the long-term appeal of the 2016 first-rounder who was robbed of his rookie season because of an Achilles injury. It will take him a year to make any waves and in a dynasty league, I want him. Redraft – this is probably optimistic barring injuries to other starting receivers.

55 Cooper Kupp LAR Rising on draft boards all summer. Used to get him with my 20th round pick in June and July. Now he is going as a WR5 and should be worth it as an outlet for Jared Goff. Kupp is on most of my teams and all of them if I could have. Not a bad risk for a backup WR.

56 Mohamed Sanu ATL Solid pick here for covering a bye week but likely not much upside.

57 Robby Anderson NYJ This pick makes sense thinking someone has to catch the ball for the Jets and Anderson is now the #1 WR on what may be a scary bad offense. Then again, maybe no one has to catch the ball for the Jets.

58 Kenny Golladay DET He’s a popular sleeper but at best he’ll be the #3 WR in DET this year. 3.32 pick has potential but more likely next year. No problem with this deep of a pick but I would much rather accept the risk of several other rookie WR.

59 John Ross CIN Not liking that he already missed time with a shoulder injury and he had medical issues in college. Too many hands wanting the ball and Ross is too raw. Yes, he ran a 4.22/40 at the Combine. But he only started one season for the Huskies. No thanks. Not as high even in a dynasty league.