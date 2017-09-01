Drafting a fantasy football team this weekend?

Welcome to the last weekend of fantasy football drafting! And it’s also a three-day reprieve from the daily grind. Sweet.
Quick and dirty, no explanations … a snapshot to take into a draft of my favorites from multiple categories.
Players I want on every team
— QB Derek Carr, Raiders
— RB Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
— RB Mike Gillislee, Patriots
— WR Jamison Crowder, Redskins
— WR Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers
— TE Jack Doyle, Colts
Breakouts
— QB Marcus Mariota, Titans
— RB Bilal Powell, Jets
— WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins
— TE Coby Fleener, Saints
Sleepers
— QB Tom Savage, Texans
— RB Duke Johnson, Browns
— WR Kevin White, Bears
— TE Tyler Higbee, Rams
Busts
— QB Andy Dalton, Bengals
— RB Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
— WR Martavis Bryant, Steelers
— TE Tyler Eifert, Bengals
Undervalued
— QB Sam Bradford, Vikings
— RB Rob Kelley, Redskins
— WR John Brown, Cardinals
— TE Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
Overvalued
— QB Cam Newton, Panthers
— RB Joe Mixon, Bengals
— WR Keenan Allen, Chargers
— TE Martellus Bennett, Packers
Fliers
— QB DeShone Kizer, Browns
— RB Charles Sims, Buccaneers
— WR Kenny Golladay, Lions
— TE Evan Engram, Giants