Drafting a fantasy football team this weekend?

Welcome to the last weekend of fantasy football drafting! And it’s also a three-day reprieve from the daily grind. Sweet.

Quick and dirty, no explanations … a snapshot to take into a draft of my favorites from multiple categories.

Players I want on every team

— QB Derek Carr, Raiders

— RB Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

— RB Mike Gillislee, Patriots

— WR Jamison Crowder, Redskins

— WR Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers

— TE Jack Doyle, Colts

— QB Marcus Mariota, Titans

— RB Bilal Powell, Jets

— WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins

— TE Coby Fleener, Saints

Sleepers

— QB Tom Savage, Texans

— RB Duke Johnson, Browns

— WR Kevin White, Bears

— TE Tyler Higbee, Rams

Busts

— QB Andy Dalton, Bengals

— RB Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

— WR Martavis Bryant, Steelers

— TE Tyler Eifert, Bengals

Undervalued

— QB Sam Bradford, Vikings

— RB Rob Kelley, Redskins

— WR John Brown, Cardinals

— TE Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

Overvalued

— QB Cam Newton, Panthers

— RB Joe Mixon, Bengals

— WR Keenan Allen, Chargers

— TE Martellus Bennett, Packers

Fliers

— QB DeShone Kizer, Browns

— RB Charles Sims, Buccaneers

— WR Kenny Golladay, Lions

— TE Evan Engram, Giants