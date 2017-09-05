IDP free agent report: Week 1

The 2017 season is upon us and yours truly, TJ Ford, is back again to help guide you through the mess that is the waiver wire in your IDP league. For those returning, you’ll find that not much has changed. For those who are new to the column, I try to offer up a variety of IDP targets that might be available on your league’s waiver wire. The scoring assumption is balanced between tackle-heavy and big play scoring and I try to specify when a certain player’s value will weight higher towards one system than the other. I also try to offer a mix of short-term value as well as long-term upside to cater to both redraft and dynasty leagues to varying degrees of bench sizes. When you see things like LB1 or DL2, that refers to players ranking within a 12 team league. So a LB1 would be a top 12 LB and a DL2 would be a top 24 DL.