Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
THE LATEST
Members Only12hr ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 1
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
Members Only1d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 1
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Members Only1d ago
Player injury update: Week 1
The NFL regular season is finally upon us. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing fantasy lineups. Here’s (…)
Members Only1d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 1
Labor Day Monday is always a mixed blessing around The Shop. It marks the end of summer – which always seems to go by too fast – but it (…)
Podcast 1d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 66
Fantasy football DFS plays and a Week 1 PSA in this episode of the Blitzed Podcast.
Members Only1d ago
IDP free agent report: Week 1
The 2017 season is upon us and yours truly, TJ Ford, is back again to help guide you through the mess that is the waiver wire in your IDP (…)
Members Only2d ago
Start bench tool: Week 1
Members Only2d ago
Week 1 player rankings
Your Week 1 fantasy player rankings and projections.
Game Predictions 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 1
Game predictions with fantasy player projections, analysis and advice for every Week 1 NFL game.
Members Only3d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays (Final): Running Backs
Sleepers are what all fantasy owners strive for on draft day. The Huddle presents our full-on list of all the fantasy football sleeper (…)