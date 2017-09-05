USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

reply
1d

Members Only1d ago

Labor Day Monday is always a mixed blessing around The Shop. It marks the end of summer – which always seems to go by too fast – but it (…)

More Huddle
Home