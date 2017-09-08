Daily fantasy domination: Week 1
Daily fantasy domination: Week 1
By: Harley Schultz | September 8, 2017
Welcome back to another season of Daily Fantasy Domination. Our goal here is to maximize your profit on the major Daily Fantasy Sports sites. Throughout our weekly articles, you will see us reference Draft Kings as DK and Fan Duel as FD. Certainly, there are other daily fantasy sites to play at, however these two remain the kings of this industry.
Each week we will list the top-four point-producers at each position regardless of their salaries. We will also list two bargain players who will dramatically outperform their salaries. In addition, we will grade every legitimate player at each position based on their expected production in comparison to their price tag. Each player is identified through one of three colors: Red = Negative Value, Black = Acceptable Value and Green = Great Value. Since the prices differ between these two sites, often times a player who is a great value on one site isn’t a value on the other. It is very important that you consider the site you are playing at when filling out your roster.
You must be a Huddle Member to continue reading this selection. Members enjoy full access to all our premium features, including cheat sheets, sleepers, player rankings, draft tools, and more. Don't be left in the dark!
Member Benefits…
