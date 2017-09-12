Barbershop buzz: Week 2

USA Today Sports

A funny thing happens on the Monday after the first Sunday of the NFL season. Everyone starts getting itchy. Every time the bell rings, it ushers in yet another disgruntled fantasy owner wondering if his team is going to crumble.

I’m sure some place some know-it-all with fancy degrees has a medical term to describe this – some sort of syndrome name. Owners are in panic over Week 1 results like they’re going to be the narrative for the rest of the season.

The Patriots are washed up. Seattle may not score a touchdown all season. The Giants should just quit now. The Cardinals are done. It’s all over for the Bengals.

