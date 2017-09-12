USA Today Sports

Free agent forecast: Week 2

Free agent forecast: Week 2

Free agent forecast: Week 2

Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.

, Roster Management

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

reply
5hr

Members Only5hr ago

A funny thing happens on the Monday after the first Sunday of the NFL season. Everyone starts getting itchy. Every time the bell rings, it (…)

reply
20hr

Members Only20hr ago

The Johnson injury could be devastating if it is more than a simple sprained wrist. Allen Robinson is gone and Kevin White is probably (…)

More Huddle
Home