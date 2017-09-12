IDP free agent report: Week 2

Week 2 is the most opportunity-filled week for free agents outside of week 1 in my opinion. For all of the prognostication we attempt to employ, ultimately the waiver wire is largely a reactionary process. So when we finally get to see real games being played, there’s usually one or two injuries, an early experiment that failed and definitely a few things that nobody saw coming. That works on the flip side as well, sometimes that gamble you took on that linebacker backfired and you need a replacement early in the season. Maybe someone on your roster suffered an injury early like Reuben Foster or Eric Berry and you need a replacement. Or maybe you simply want to build your depth. Whatever your reason, the IDP Free Agent report has you covered with this week’s recommendations.