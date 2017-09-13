USA Today Sports

Red zone breakdown: Week 2

Red zone breakdown: Week 2

Red zone breakdown: Week 2

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 1 to see which players excelled in the red zone and which ones struggled.

, , , Player Analysis, Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

reply
1d

Members Only1d ago

A funny thing happens on the Monday after the first Sunday of the NFL season. Everyone starts getting itchy. Every time the bell rings, it (…)

More Huddle
Home