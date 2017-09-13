Red zone breakdown: Week 2

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 1 to see which players excelled in the red zone and which ones struggled.
THE LATEST
Members Only1hr ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 2
Game predictions with fantasy player projections, analysis and advice for every Week 2 NFL game.
Members Only1hr ago
Week 2 player rankings
Your Week 2 fantasy player rankings and projections.
DFS 10hr ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 2
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Members Only22hr ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 2
Fantasy football is full of data, fake indicators and gut feelings. We cover all three in this one.
Members Only1d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 2
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Members Only1d ago
Rest of season player rankings: Week 2
Members Only1d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 2
Turns out Thursday night’s season opener was blatant false advertising. The Chiefs and Patriots combined for 69 points in the (…)
Members Only1d ago
Player injury update: Week 2
The NFL regular season is finally upon us and Week 1 is in the books. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing (…)
Members Only1d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 2
A funny thing happens on the Monday after the first Sunday of the NFL season. Everyone starts getting itchy. Every time the bell rings, it (…)
Members Only1d ago
IDP free agent report: Week 2
Week 2 is the most opportunity-filled week for free agents outside of week 1 in my opinion. For all of the prognostication we attempt to (…)