Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 2

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Houston Cincinnati 5.5 5.5 38 21.75 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Indianapolis -7.5 7.5 44.5 26 18.5
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Carolina 7 -7 42.5 17.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Tampa Bay 7 -7 43 18 25
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Baltimore 7.5 -7.5 40.5 16.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Pittsburgh 6 -6 45.5 19.75 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM New England New Orleans -7 7 55 31 24
SUN 1:00 PM Philadelphia Kansas City 4.5 -4.5 47.5 21.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Jacksonville -1.5 1.5 43.5 22.5 21
SUN 4:05 PM Miami LA Chargers 4.5 -4.5 45 20.25 24.75
SUN 4:05 PM NY Jets Oakland 14 -14 43.5 14.75 28.75
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas Denver -2 2 43 22.5 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM San Francisco Seattle 13.5 -13.5 43 14.75 28.25
SUN 4:25 PM Washington LA Rams 2.5 -2.5 46 21.75 24.25
SUN 8:30 PM Green Bay Atlanta 2.5 -2.5 53.5 25.5 28
MON 8:30 PM Detroit NY Giants 3.5 -3.5 43.5 20 23.5

 

