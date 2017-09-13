Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 2

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|5.5
|5.5
|38
|21.75
|21.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Indianapolis
|-7.5
|7.5
|44.5
|26
|18.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Carolina
|7
|-7
|42.5
|17.75
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Tampa Bay
|7
|-7
|43
|18
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|7.5
|-7.5
|40.5
|16.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|6
|-6
|45.5
|19.75
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|New Orleans
|-7
|7
|55
|31
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia
|Kansas City
|4.5
|-4.5
|47.5
|21.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Jacksonville
|-1.5
|1.5
|43.5
|22.5
|21
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Miami
|LA Chargers
|4.5
|-4.5
|45
|20.25
|24.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|NY Jets
|Oakland
|14
|-14
|43.5
|14.75
|28.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|Denver
|-2
|2
|43
|22.5
|20.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|San Francisco
|Seattle
|13.5
|-13.5
|43
|14.75
|28.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Washington
|LA Rams
|2.5
|-2.5
|46
|21.75
|24.25
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Green Bay
|Atlanta
|2.5
|-2.5
|53.5
|25.5
|28
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Detroit
|NY Giants
|3.5
|-3.5
|43.5
|20
|23.5