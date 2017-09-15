Daily fantasy domination: Week 2

I can only hope you took our advice and invested heavily in the Rams, Antonio Brown, Charles Clay, Zach Ertz, the Vikings passing game, Amari Cooper and LeSean McCoy last week. If you did, you probably cashed a few DFS checks this week. I am proud to say that this group helped me post several cashes. Of course, I’d be amiss if I didn’t apologize for Brian Hoyer, Kendall Wright and Tyler Eifert, yeah that wasn’t so good. At the same time, I also need to peacock about my recommendations to avoid David Johnson, Aaron Rodgers and LeVeon Bell.