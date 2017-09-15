USA Today Sports

Six points with David Dorey: Week 2

Six points with David Dorey: Week 2

Six points with David Dorey: Week 2

Week 1 always surprises and often ends up sending a wrong message. Week 1 is often very different than the rest. Let’s consider some happenings then and what they mean ongoing.

, , , , , General Fantasy Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home