IDP Free Agent Report: Week 3

Week 3 is where I start to look at trends. Maybe you don’t necessarily believe in them yet but you need to consider at least planning to deal with trends that at least appear to be there. Is Preston Brown really only a flex play going forward with Ramon Humber playing as he has? How much do you trust Jaylon Smith going forward? Can you really bench Nigel Bradham? These are just a few of the many questions surrounding IDP fantasy at the moment and if you are struggling to deal with one of these kinds of problems, it’s best to try to get a contingency plan together so that you have an option to go to when enough is enough. The easiest way to do that is to add a player with upside.