Targets touches and touchdowns: Week 3

Week 2 brought us big-time bounce backs from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, continued RB1 excellence from Kareem Hunt, Todd Gurley and Devonta Freeman, a touchdown-catch hat-trick from Michael Crabtree and an extended and concerning offensive malaise for a number of other franchises, including 10 teams which failed to score 14 points.
