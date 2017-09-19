Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 3

USA Today Sports

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:30 PM LA Rams San Francisco -2 2 40 21 19
SUN 9:30 AM Baltimore Jacksonville -3.5 3.5 39 21.25 17.75
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Detroit -3 3 50 26.5 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Indianapolis -1 1 40.5 20.75 19.75
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Buffalo -3 3 40 21.5 18.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston New England 13 -13 43.5 15.25 28.25
SUN 1:00 PM Miami NY Jets -6 6 41.5 23.75 17.75
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Carolina 6 -6 47 20.5 26.5
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Philadelphia 6 -6 43.5 18.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Chicago -7 7 44 25.5 18.5
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Minnesota off off off off off
SUN 4:05 PM Seattle Tennessee 3 -3 43 20 23
SUN 4:25 PM Cincinnati Green Bay 8.5 -8.5 44.5 18 26.5
SUN 4:25 PM Kansas City LA Chargers -3 3 47 25 22
SUN 8:30 PM Oakland  Washington -3 3 54 28.5 25.5
MON 8:30 PM Dallas Arizona -3 3 47 25 22

 

