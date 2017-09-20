Red zone breakdown: Week 3

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 2 to see which players excelled in the red zone and which ones struggled.
THE LATEST
DFS 7hr ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 3
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Roster Management 1d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 3
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 1d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 3
Every year, there is some rookie that jumps out and is welcomed with open arms to the NFL. Over the last few seasons, guys like Odell (…)
Statistical Analysis 1d ago
Targets touches and touchdowns: Week 3
Week 2 brought us big-time bounce backs from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, continued RB1 excellence from Kareem Hunt, Todd (…)
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Player injury update: Week 3
There were more big injuries in Week 2. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
IDP Analysis 1d ago
IDP Free Agent Report: Week 3
Week 3 is where I start to look at trends. Maybe you don’t necessarily believe in them yet but you need to consider at least (…)
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 68
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. NFL news, (…)
Statistical Analysis 2d ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 3
Fantasy football is full of data, fake indicators and gut feelings. We cover all three in this one.