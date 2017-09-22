Daily fantasy domination: Week 3

Deonte Thompson, two words that will live in infamy in my mind, at least until my next DFS bad beat. I was sitting in second in the 25K Fan Duel Afternoon Only slate contest, and if Thompson doesn’t score that TD against my Buccaneers’ defense, I take home a four-figure payday on FD. Instead, I fall to seventh and take only a few hundred. It isn’t the first time I’ve been bad beat, and it certainly won’t be the last. It comes with the degenerate territory I choose to live within.