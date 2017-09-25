Fantasy impact of Week 3

A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 6hr ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 3
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
General Fantasy Analysis 3d ago
Six Points with David Dorey: Week 3
Well, it’s Friday. Pull up a chair and let me share some thoughts.
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 3
Deonte Thompson, two words that will live in infamy in my mind, at least until my next DFS bad beat. I was sitting in second in the 25K (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 3
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 5d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 3
The Huddle staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.
