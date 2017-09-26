Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 4

Just when you start believing that Week 3 restored some fantasy football normalcy with Odell Beckham Jr., Le’Veon Bell and A.J. Green finding the end zone for the first time this season and resuming their places among the weekly scoring leaders, consider that we also had the likes of Case Keenum, Marcedes Lewis and the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins’ defenses piling up the fantasy points in what looked to be unfavorable-to-horrible matchups.