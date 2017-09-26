The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 69

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. NFL news, trend or mirage and DFS plays.
Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. NFL news, trend or mirage and DFS plays.
Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
There are few things more maddening to fantasy owners than what us long-timers call “Garbage Time.” It seems like every week there is (…)
Just when you start believing that Week 3 restored some fantasy football normalcy with Odell Beckham Jr., Le’Veon Bell and A.J. (…)
There were more big injuries in Week 3. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
In week 4, I find that many times the trend you think you are seeing is typically there. Many times, it’s hard to act upon that trend (…)
A look back at Week 3 and some thoughts for what could be ahead in fantasy football.
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.