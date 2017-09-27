USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 4

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

THU 8:25 PM Chicago Green Bay 7 -7 45.5 19.25 26.25
SUN 9:30 AM New Orleans Miami -3 3 49.5 26.25 23.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Atlanta 8 -8 48.5 20.25 28.25
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina New England 9 -9 49 20 29
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Cleveland -3 3 40 21.5 18.5
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Minnesota off off off off off
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville NY Jets -3.5 3.5 39.5 21.5 18
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams Dallas 6.5 -6.5 47.5 20.5 27
SUN 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Baltimore -3 3 41.5 22.25 19.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Houston -1.5 1.5 44 22.75 21.25
SUN 4:05 PM NY Giants Tampa Bay 3 -3 44 20.5 23.5
SUN 4:05 PM Philadelphia LA Chargers 1 -1 47.5 23.25 24.25
SUN 4:05 PM San Francisco Arizona 7 -7 44.5 18.75 25.75
SUN 4:25 PM Oakland Denver 2.5 -2.5 46.5 22 24.5
SUN 8:30 PM Indianapolis Seattle 13 -13 41.5 14.25 27.25
MON 8:30 PM Washington Kansas City 7 -7 49.5 21.25 28.25

