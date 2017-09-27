Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 4

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Chicago
|Green Bay
|7
|-7
|45.5
|19.25
|26.25
|SUN
|9:30 AM
|New Orleans
|Miami
|-3
|3
|49.5
|26.25
|23.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Atlanta
|8
|-8
|48.5
|20.25
|28.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|New England
|9
|-9
|49
|20
|29
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|-3
|3
|40
|21.5
|18.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|off
|off
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|NY Jets
|-3.5
|3.5
|39.5
|21.5
|18
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Rams
|Dallas
|6.5
|-6.5
|47.5
|20.5
|27
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Baltimore
|-3
|3
|41.5
|22.25
|19.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Houston
|-1.5
|1.5
|44
|22.75
|21.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|NY Giants
|Tampa Bay
|3
|-3
|44
|20.5
|23.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Philadelphia
|LA Chargers
|1
|-1
|47.5
|23.25
|24.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|San Francisco
|Arizona
|7
|-7
|44.5
|18.75
|25.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Oakland
|Denver
|2.5
|-2.5
|46.5
|22
|24.5
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|13
|-13
|41.5
|14.25
|27.25
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Washington
|Kansas City
|7
|-7
|49.5
|21.25
|28.25