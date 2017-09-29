Daily fantasy domination: Week 4

A lesson all DFS players learn at some point is not to over-commit to certain players. That was one of my biggest failures last week. I certainly know better, but still found myself fighting the uphill fight due to one decision. I got killed because the Dolphins laid caviar against a rotten Jets’ defense. I was over-exposed to Jay Ajayi and Jay Cutler. Too many of my DFS lineups flamed out because neither Jay lit up.