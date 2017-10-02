The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 70

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve Gallo and Harley Schultz bring you the B.P.N. NFL news, trend or mirage and DFS plays.
Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!
What have we learned with the first quarter of the season in the books?
Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
It’s Friday and time to put your feet up and talk about what’s interesting.
