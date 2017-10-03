IDP free agent report: Week 5

As bye weeks (at least planned ones) descend on the fantasy landscape, the depth of your team becomes tested. The reserves for both yours and your opponent’s team become major players, often deciding matchups even in the most shallow of leagues. In week 5, Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans and Washington will have the week off so if you are among those that depend on players from one or more of those teams, you need to have another option this week. Another thing that week 4 reminded us of is injury replacement depth. Dalvin Cook, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham, Marcus Mariota, Derek Carr and on the IDP side, Ramon Humber and Jarrad Davis owners are all feeling the sting of injuries at the moment to varying degrees. If your team needs some depth to get you past either some bye weeks or the injury bug, you’ve come to the right place.