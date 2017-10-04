Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 5

Now that there are several weeks of NFL statistics in the books, The Huddle’s Strength of Schedule Tool should become a part of your weekly and rest-of-season player analysis. It can provide an invaluable look into the future performance of players on your team, on your league’s waiver wire, or on other fantasy teams.

Each week we’ll list the top and bottom 5 teams for each fantasy position based on the rest of the season “ease” of schedule using standard Huddle PPR scoring. You can view all the teams with our Strength of Schedule Tool, which is of course customized to your saved myHuddle scoring profiles. You can also view the season with any range of weeks you choose. Bottom line – this is a great tool.

Quarterbacks

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed ATL 6-3 242.6 BUF 5-2 254.7 NYJ 4-3 235.9 SFO 4-3 228.3 CAR 4-3 228.0

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed IND 2-6 209.2 NEP 1-4 209.3 NOS 1-5 207.6 CLE 1-5 206.6 MIN 1-6 204.9

Running Backs

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed TBB 5-2 280.8 ATL 5-2 275.4 BUF 4-2 283.0 NOS 4-2 276.3 SEA 6-5 278.3

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed BAL 0-4 251.2 WAS 4-6 248.0 OAK 2-6 250.5 SFO 2-6 248.6 LAR 2-7 237.3

Wide Receivers

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed CAR 5-1 404.1 ATL 4-2 404.9 WAS 4-3 383.2 GBP 4-3 369.5 LAR 5-5 361.2

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed MIN 1-4 321.0 LAC 1-5 326.4 KCC 0-5 328.9 IND 3-6 323.8 DAL 2-6 333.7

Tight Ends

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed LAC 6-2 161.4 OAK 5-2 148.8 SFO 4-2 146.9 ARI 4-2 140.1 CIN 3-2 144.0

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed JAC 1-5 119.8 NOS 1-5 115.1 CLE 2-6 119.6 CHI 3-7 120.0 TBB 1-7 107.0

Kickers

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed WAS 5-2 93.3 NYG 4-2 89.9 PHI 3-1 90.1 DAL 3-2 92.2 SFO 3-2 88.0

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed CIN 3-5 74.9 MIN 0-5 76.6 CAR 1-6 75.2 DET 1-6 74.5 CHI 2-7 76.9

Team Defenses

BEST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed MIN 5-2 81.3 SFO 5-2 80.7 TEN 5-3 87.8 JAC 5-4 84.5 NOS 4-3 74.2

WORST FANTASY SCHEDULES Team Remaining

Ease of Schedule (EOS) Remaining Total

FF Pts Allowed ATL 1-4 49.2 GBP 2-5 56.1 IND 1-5 60.6 KCC 2-6 60.0 NEP 1-6 56.2

