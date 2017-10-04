USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 5

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:30 PM New England Tampa Bay -5.5 5.5 56 30.75 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Philadelphia 6.5 -6.5 45.5 19.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Cincinnati 2.5 -2.5 38.5 18 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Detroit 3.5 -3.5 44 20.25 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Pittsburgh 8.5 -8.5 44 17.75 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers NY Giants 3.5 -3.5 44 20.25 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Cleveland 1.5 -1.5 39 18.75 20.25
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Indianapolis 1.5 -1.5 44 21.25 22.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Miami -1.5 1.5 off off off
SUN 4:05 PM Baltimore Oakland 2.5 -2.5 40 18.75 21.25
SUN 4:05 PM Seattle LA Rams 1.5 -1.5 47 22.75 24.25
SUN 4:25 PM Green Bay Dallas 1.5 -1.5 52.5 25.5 27
SUN 8:30 PM Kansas City Houston -1.5 1.5 47 24.25 22.75
MON 8:30 PM Minnesota Chicago -2.5 2.5 off off off

 

