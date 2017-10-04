Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:30 PM
|New England
|Tampa Bay
|-5.5
|5.5
|56
|30.75
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Philadelphia
|6.5
|-6.5
|45.5
|19.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Cincinnati
|2.5
|-2.5
|38.5
|18
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Detroit
|3.5
|-3.5
|44
|20.25
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Pittsburgh
|8.5
|-8.5
|44
|17.75
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|NY Giants
|3.5
|-3.5
|44
|20.25
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Cleveland
|1.5
|-1.5
|39
|18.75
|20.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Indianapolis
|1.5
|-1.5
|44
|21.25
|22.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Miami
|-1.5
|1.5
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Baltimore
|Oakland
|2.5
|-2.5
|40
|18.75
|21.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Seattle
|LA Rams
|1.5
|-1.5
|47
|22.75
|24.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay
|Dallas
|1.5
|-1.5
|52.5
|25.5
|27
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Kansas City
|Houston
|-1.5
|1.5
|47
|24.25
|22.75
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|-2.5
|2.5
|off
|off
|off