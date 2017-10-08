Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
THE LATEST
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 5
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
General Fantasy Analysis 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 5
It’s Friday and time to put your feet up and talk about what’s interesting.
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 5
Deshaun Watson delivered the goods for me this week. I wish I had rostered more of him. Tyler Kroft also paid huge dividends in the few (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 5
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 5
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Analysis 4d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 5
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)