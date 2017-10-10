Barbershop buzz: Week 6

USA Today Sports

You would have sworn those coming into The Shop Monday were coming directly from a funeral given all the long faces and worse language. It seems like every year, injuries take a toll on NFL teams (and fantasy teams) that ruin seasons. What happened to the Giants wide receiver corps on Sunday is almost unprecedented – a team losing their top four guys in one fell swoop.

