IDP free agent report: Week 6

As bye weeks start to pass, I think it’s worth investing time into forming what your team will look like after bye weeks are over especially if you have a good record. Chances are that things you’ve seen for 4 or 5 weeks in a row are real trends and savvy owners will be the ones that are positioning themselves to capitalize on those trends if they haven’t already. If you are a 1-4 team, you need to have a long, hard look at your roster to understand what is happening but if you are 4-1, you might be able to secure a decent trade for a stronger player whose bye week is yet to come in exchange for a weaker player who can play this week as every week matters for that 1-4 team now. Trading from strength and backfilling with quality free agents is a recipe for success. Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas and Seattle have week 6 off so ensure that you have the depth to cover your starting lineups if you rely on starters from one or more of these teams.