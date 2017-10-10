USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 6

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 6

DFS

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 6

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Philadelphia Carolina 3.5 -3.5 46 21.25 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Baltimore 7.5 -7.5 41.5 17 24.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Houston 9.5 -9.5 45.5 18 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit New Orleans 4.5 -4.5 50.5 23 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay  Minnesota -3.5 3.5 47 25.25 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Atlanta 11.5 -11.5 47 17.75 29.25
SUN 1:00 PM New England NY Jets -9.5 9.5 47.5 28.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Washington 9.5 -9.5 46.5 18.5 28
SUN 4:05 PM LA Rams Jacksonville 2.5 -2.5 43.5 20.5 23
SUN 4:05 PM Tampa Bay Arizona -2.5 2.5 44.5 23.5 21
SUN 4:25 PM LA Chargers Oakland off off off off off
SUN 4:25 PM Pittsburgh Kansas City 4.5 -4.5 46 20.75 25.25
SUN 8:30 PM NY Giants Denver 11.5 -11.5 40 14.25 25.75
MON 8:30 PM Indianapolis Tennessee off off off off off

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home