Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 6

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Philadelphia
|Carolina
|3.5
|-3.5
|46
|21.25
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Baltimore
|7.5
|-7.5
|41.5
|17
|24.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Houston
|9.5
|-9.5
|45.5
|18
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|New Orleans
|4.5
|-4.5
|50.5
|23
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Minnesota
|-3.5
|3.5
|47
|25.25
|21.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Atlanta
|11.5
|-11.5
|47
|17.75
|29.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|NY Jets
|-9.5
|9.5
|47.5
|28.5
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Washington
|9.5
|-9.5
|46.5
|18.5
|28
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Rams
|Jacksonville
|2.5
|-2.5
|43.5
|20.5
|23
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Arizona
|-2.5
|2.5
|44.5
|23.5
|21
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Chargers
|Oakland
|off
|off
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Kansas City
|4.5
|-4.5
|46
|20.75
|25.25
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|NY Giants
|Denver
|11.5
|-11.5
|40
|14.25
|25.75
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Indianapolis
|Tennessee
|off
|off
|off
|off
|off