USA Today Sports

Daily fantasy domination: Week 6

Daily fantasy domination: Week 6

DFS

Daily fantasy domination: Week 6

Last week was painful to watch with all the gruesome injuries. Fortunately, in the world of DFS, Odell Beckham’s absence doesn’t kill our chances to win money. In fact, the Giants’ clean slate at wide receiver opens the door for some new bargain DFS values going forward. That said, I want nothing to do with Roger Lewis or Tavares King versus the Denver Broncos.

, , , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home