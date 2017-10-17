USA Today Sports

Barbershop buzz: Week 7

Barbershop buzz: Week 7

General Fantasy Analysis

Barbershop buzz: Week 7

The NFL has morphed into a league of diverse backfields…or so that is what the talking heads will tell you. For 18 of the 32 NFL teams, one running back accounts for 63 percent or more of the offensive touches – some very much higher than that.

Why is Dallas going to miss Ezekiel Elliott when his suspension kicks in, but Kareem Hunt and Le’Veon Bell aren’t far behind.

, , General Fantasy Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home