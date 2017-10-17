USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 7

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Kansas City Oakland -3 3 47 25 22
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona LA Rams 3.5 -3.5 47 21.75 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Minnesota 5.5 -5.5 40 17.25 22.75
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Chicago -3 3 40.5 21.75 18.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Indianapolis -3 3 44 23.5 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Green Bay -6 6 48 27 21
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Miami 3 -3 38.5 17.75 20.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buffalo 3 -3 off off off
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Cleveland -5.5 5.5 46.5 26 20.5
SUN 4:05 PM Dallas San Francisco -5.5 5.5 46.5 26 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM Cincinnati Pittsburgh 5.5 -5.5 41.5 18 23.5
SUN 4:25 PM Denver LA Chargers 2 -2 41.5 19.75 21.75
SUN 4:25 PM Seattle NY Giants -5.5 5.5 40 22.75 17.25
SUN 8:30 PM Atanta New England 3.5 -3.5 55 25.75 29.25
MON 8:30 PM Washington Philadelphia 4.5 -4.5 48.5 22 26.5

 

