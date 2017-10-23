Fantasy impact of Week 7

Los Angeles Rams 33 Arizona Cardinals 0

The Rams entered the game allowing the most fantasy points to running backs but it was Todd Gurley who had the big day. Gurley rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries (4.8 YPC). He also caught four passes for 48 yards.

Extra Points: Adrian Peterson couldn’t take advantage of the Rams soft rush defense. After his big debut with the Cardinals last week, Peterson was limited to just 21 yards on 11 carries (1.9 YPC) by the Rams…Carson Palmer left the game with a broken arm and was replaced by Drew Stanton. The Cardinals offense was struggling with Palmer but couldn’t get anything going once Stanton entered the game. No Arizona receiver caught more than two passes or eclipsed 37 yards. Palmer is expected to miss at least eight weeks…Cooper Kupp led the Rams with 10 targets. He finished with four receptions, 51 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo Bills 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

In what turned out to be a wild game, Jameis Winton threw for 384 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against a tough Buffalo defense. It wasn’t enough though as the Bills scored 10 points in the final three minutes to improve to a surprising 4-2.

Extra Points: It was a breakout game for O.J. Howard. The rookie tight end caught all six targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Howard has loads of talent and his role should continue to expand in the coming weeks. However, his fantasy ceiling in capped this year with the presence of Cameron Brate…Tyrod Taylor had a productive day facing a Bucs defense that struggles to stop quarterbacks. Taylor threw for 268 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 53 yards…LeSean McCoy scored his first two rushing touchdowns of the season. McCoy finished with 91 yards and two scores on 23 carries (4.0 YPC)…The Bills signed Deonte Thompson on Tuesday. On Sunday he caught four passes for 107 yards. On a team desperate for help at receiver, Thompson could provide a spark.

Chicago Bears 17 Carolina Panthers 3

The Bears offense didn’t do much on Sunday. It didn’t need to. Chicago’s defense out-scored the Panthers offense 14-3. Eddie Jackson scored two touchdowns on interception and fumble returns. The Bears defense finished with five sacks and two interceptions for the game.

Extra Points: Cam Newton threw for just 211 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 50 yards rushing but Newton has five interceptions in his last two games…Christian McCaffrey continues to catch passes but not go very far. He finished with seven receptions for 36 yards (5.1 AVG). Through seven games, McCaffrey has yet to display the big-play ability he showed in college…Last week Mitchell Trubisky won a game by throwing only eight passes. This week he won one by throwing four. The rookie completed just 4 of 7 passes for 107 yards. It’s not great for fantasy but it’s getting the job done for the Bears…The Panthers came in only allowing 66 yards rushing per game, so it’s not surprising Jordan Howard was held to 65 yards on 21 carries (3.1 YPC).

Tennessee Titans 12 Cleveland Browns 9 OT

As you might expect in a game with no touchdowns, there weren’t many fantasy stars outside of the kickers. Ryan Succop connected on 4 of 5 field goal attempts including the game-winner in overtime, while Blaine Gonzalez hit all three of his attempts with a long of 54 yards.

Extra Points: There was some question as to whether DeMarco Murray would play on Sunday. He played but only rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries (3.3 YPC). Derrick Henry didn’t do any better with his opportunities. He was limited to 13 yards on 13 carries (1.0 YPC) by the Browns defense…Delanie Walker caught seven passes for 63 yards but he left the game late with an ankle injury and didn’t return…As is the case too often this season, Duke Johnson is the one Browns player with notable fantasy stats. Duke gained 71 total yards and caught six passes…DeShone Kizer started at quarterback, Cody Kessler finished. They combined for zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

New Orleans Saints 26 Green Bay Packers 17

The 1-2 punch of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara helped lead the Saints to another victory Sunday. Ingram rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries (4.8 YPC). Kamara racked up 107 total yards on 14 touches. Sean Payton has found a way to effectively use both his backs since trading away Adrian Peterson two weeks ago and each are now rewarding fantasy owners.

Extra Points: Drew Brees still plays for the Saints too but he didn’t have one of his best games against the Packers. Brees did throw for 331 yards and a touchdown but he also tossed two interceptions…Ted Ginn, Jr had his second big game in a row. He caught seven passes for 141 yards. Ginn has 11 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown in his last two games…Brett Hundley struggled in his first game replacing Aaron Rodgers. Hundley completed 12 of 25 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He did manage to run for 44 yards and a score but overall is was a tough first-start for Hundley…Aaron Jones was the one bright spot for the Packers offense Sunday. The rookie running back rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (7.7 YPC). He out-touched Ty Montgomery 20 to 5. Expect the Packers to lean on Jones moving forward with Rodgers out.

Jacksonville Jaguars 27 Indianapolis Colts 0

Leonard Fournette missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. The Jaguars didn’t need him. Jacksonville’s defense picked up the slack. For the second time this season, the Jaguars defense recorded at least 10 sacks in a shutout win over the Colts.

Extra Points: Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon each scored a touchdown while filling in for Fournette. Ivory finished with 47 yards on 17 carries (2.8 YPC), while Yeldon was the more effective back piling up 122 yards on just nine carries (13.6 YPC)…Blake Bortles played well in a game when he was asked to throw the ball more. Bortles completed 18 of 26 passes for 330 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Bortles will still be relied on as more of a game manager most weeks, so don’t expect this kind of output on a regular basis…With Bortles airing it out, both Allen Hurns (5/101) and Marqise Lee (4/72) posted strong fantasy days. The two combined for 14 targets. Again, it will be hard to trust a Jaguars receiver most weeks when the offense runs through Fournette…Jacoby Brissett has played well in spots this year but he got eaten up by the Jaguars defense. Brissett completed 22 of 37 passes for 200 yards and no touchdowns. He averaged just 5.4 yards per completion.

Miami Dolphins 31 New York Jets 28

Matt Moore replaced an injured Jay Cutler and ignited the Dolphins offense. Moore completed 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the second half. Moore’s performance helped lead Miami back from a 28-14 third quarter deficit.

Extra Points: Kenny Stills is turning into a touchdown machine. Stills caught six balls for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He has 10 receptions, 134 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games with DeVante Parker out…Jarvis Landry also found the end zone Sunday. Landry (7/93) led the team with 11 targets. He’s now scored in three straight games. Josh McCown threw a costly late interception that set up Miami’s game-winning field goal but for fantasy purposes he tossed three touchdowns. McCown has thrown five touchdown passes in his last two games. He’s emerged as a solid plug and play fantasy quarterback…The Jets used both Matt Forte and Bilal Powell on Sunday. That’s great for them but not for fantasy owners. Powell gained 84 yards on 14 touches, while Forte gained 81 yards on nine touches.

Minnesota Vikings 24 Baltimore Ravens 16

Just when you thought it was safe to start Jerick McKinnon, Latavius Murray rushes for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Coming off two strong fantasy games, McKinnon was limited to 57 total yards on 17 touches. The good news is the touches were still there for McKinnon but Murray’s strong game muddles Minnesota’s backfield moving forward for fantasy owners.

Extra Points: It was a good day to be a Kai Forbath owner. The Vikings offense moved the ball on Baltimore’s defense but drives kept stalling, allowing Forbath to connect on 6 of 6 field goal attempts Sunday…Adam Thielen caught five passes with Stefon Diggs still sidelined but they only went for 41 yards…The weekly revolving door at running back continues for the Ravens. This week Alex Collins led the way with 30 yards on 10 carries. The bottom line is don’t start any Ravens back if you don’t need to until Danny Woodhead returns. The Vikings defense remains one of the NFL’s top units. They recorded five sacks and recovered three fumbles against the Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys 40 San Francisco 49ers 10

The Cowboys were coming off a bye and they got a perfect opponent in the overmatched 49ers defense. Ezekiel Elliott finally paid off fantasy owners with a monster game. Zeke rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries (5.7 YPC). He added a 72-yard touchdown reception as well and the Cowboys offense was rolling all day. The 219 yards from scrimmage is a new career-high for Elliott.

Extra Points: Dak Prescott came into the game as a Top 5 fantasy quarterback. He didn’t do anything to hurt his ranking. Prescott threw for 234 yards and accounted for four touchdowns…Dez Bryant still hasn’t had a huge fantasy day but owners will take his 7/63/1 stat line he put up on Sunday…The Cowboys pass defense has struggled this season but rookie C.J. Beathard couldn’t take advantage making his first career start. Beathard completed 22 of 38 passes for 235 yards with no touchdowns. He was sacked five times…Carlos Hyde couldn’t get going with the 49ers falling behind early. Hyde gained 68 yards but got just 14 carries (4.9 YPC).

Seattle Seahawks 24 New York Giants 7

The Giants defense performed well last week at Denver but overall it hasn’t played up to the level it did in 2016. Russell Wilson exploited the Giants secondary with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns. Wilson turned it on in the last two quarters, as the Seahawks scored 21 of their 24 points after halftime.

Extra Points: Doug Baldwin has started the year off slowly but he got going Sunday against the Giants. Baldwin was targeted a team-high 12 times, finishing with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Baldwin could have had another long score but Wilson overthrew him and missed an easy touchdown…The Giants streak of giving up touchdowns to tight ends continues. Jimmy Graham (3/51) got them this time. The Giants have now allowed at least one score to a tight end in every game this year…After his breakout game last week, Orleans Darkwa was limited to only 35 yards on nine carries (3.9 YPC) by Seattle’s defense…Evan Engram remains the focal point of the Giants passing game with all the injuries to their receivers. Engram caught 6 of 12 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown. It’s his second straight game with a touchdown catch.

Pittsburgh Steelers 29 Cincinnati Bengals 14

The Steelers offense is back to revolving around Le’Veon Bell. Bell ran over the Bengals for 134 yards on 35 carries (3.8 YPC). He also caught three passes for 58 yards. In his last two games, Bell has 313 yards rushing on 67 carries. He’s going to be okay.

Extra Points: This wasn’t a huge game for Antonio Brown but he got his standard 10 targets and did just enough to keep his owners happy. Brown caught four balls for 65 yards and a touchdown…As Martavis Bryant continues to disappear (1/3), JuJu Smith-Schuster is being used more in the red zone. Smith-Schuster (2/39/1) caught a red zone touchdown. He’s now been targeted seven times in the red zone this year…The Bengals only ran the ball 17 times on Sunday. The good news for Joe Mixon owners is he got seven of those carries and gained 48 yards. The bad news is he only got seven carries…Tyler Kroft caught four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. He’s scored three touchdowns in three games since Tyler Eifert went down with a back injury. Kroft is creeping his way onto the weekly TE1 radar.

Los Angeles Chargers 21 Denver Broncos 0

One week after getting smothered by the Giants, the Broncos were shutout by the Chargers defense for the first time since 1980. Trevor Siemian was sacked five times and threw an interception. After back to back poor performances, Siemian’s hot start to the season seems like a lifetime ago.

Extra Points: With his defense controlling the game, Philip Rivers put up a workmanlike effort Sunday. Rivers threw for 183 and two touchdowns versus a tough Broncos pass defense…Melvin Gordon will be happy not to see the Broncos anymore this season. Gordon rushed for 38 yards on 18 carries (2.1 YPC). In two games versus Denver this year, Gordon has 92 yards on 36 carries. To make matters worse, Austin Ekeler vultured a short touchdown away from Gordon on Sunday…Hunter Henry led the Chargers in receiving for the second straight game. He caught four passes for 73 yards. In his last three games, Henry has 12 receptions and 205 yards…The Broncos couldn’t get anything going on offense but Demaryius Thomas’ performance was particularly disappointing. Thomas was held to just two receptions for nine yards on five targets.

New England Patriots 23 Atlanta Falcons 7

The Super Bowl rematch was supposed to be a shootout but someone forgot to tell the Falcons. The Patriots defense had allowed over 300 yards passing to every quarterback it faced this season but that streak ended on Sunday night. Matt Ryan managed just 233 yards and one touchdown as last year’s highest-scoring offense continues to sputter in 2017 under new coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian’s play calling has gone from bad to comical.

Extra Points: Julio Jones salvaged his fantasy night with a late drive in the fourth quarter. Jones ended with nine catches for 99 yards and a score. He was having a pedestrian game until the Falcons final drive…Tom Brady threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. With the Falcons being shutout for most of the game, Brady didn’t have to get into a shutout Sunday night…Rob Gronkowski only caught three balls for 51 yards. Gronk had a big play called back on an offensive pass interference penalty. Overall, it was a disappointing night for Gronk owners…Dion Lewis continues to take charge of the Patriots backfield. Lewis ran the ball 13 times for 76 yards. Mike Gillislee got eight carries, while Rex Burkhead saw six carries. The backfield is still a mess but outside of James White, Lewis looks to be the best fantasy option going forward.