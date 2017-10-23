Tunnel vision of Week 7

Start your week with an in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
THE LATEST
Game Analysis 9hr ago
Fantasy impact of Week 7
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 7
Final late afternoon practice and playing status report for all key fantasy football players.
General Fantasy Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 7
It’s Friday and time to put your feet up and talk about what’s interesting.
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 7
Ok folks, I think it is safe to say that LeVeon Bell is back to being LeVeon Bell. I faded him last week and that was definitely the wrong (…)
DFS 4d ago
Daily value plays and bargain basements: Week 7
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
Game Picks 4d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 7
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Analysis 5d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 7
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)