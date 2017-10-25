Red zone breakdown: Week 8

Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone statistics at each position and what it means going forward. We look back at Week 7 to see which players excelled in the red zone and which ones struggled.
THE LATEST
Strength of Schedule 1hr ago
Fantasy strength of schedule report: Week 8
Rest-of-season look at the strong and weak schedules for the primary fantasy positions.
DFS 1hr ago
Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 8
Early look at the Vegas odds and teams to target or avoid this week in daily fantasy play.
Lineup Management 1d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 8
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
General Fantasy Analysis 1d ago
Barbershop buzz: Week 8
A lot of the fellas that came into The Shop Monday were complaining about their teams and how their expectations have been tempered (…)
Injury Analysis 1d ago
Player injury update: Week 8
There were more big injuries in Week 7. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Statistical Analysis 1d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 8
On a weekend where LeSean McCoy and Julio Jones finally found their way into the end zone, Amari Cooper exploded back into fantasy (…)
IDP Analysis 1d ago
IDP free agent report: Week 8
Over half of the fantasy regular season is over at this point and we begin to enter the really rough weeks of fantasy as six teams will be (…)
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 73
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, DFS pay to plays, (…)
Statistical Analysis 2d ago
Figures, flukes and feelings: Week 8
Pillaging Raiders, swashbuckling Buccaneers, and sharp-toothed Jaguars offer plenty to cover.