Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 8

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:25 PM
|Miami
|Baltimore
|3
|-3
|37.5
|17.25
|20.25
|SUN
|9:30 AM
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|-9.5
|9.5
|37.5
|23.5
|14
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|NY Jets
|-4
|4
|46.5
|25.25
|21.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Tampa Bay
|2.5
|-2.5
|44.5
|21
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|New Orleans
|9
|-9
|47.5
|19.25
|28.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Cincinnati
|10
|-10
|41.5
|15.75
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|New England
|7.5
|-7.5
|48.5
|20.5
|28
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Buffalo
|2.5
|-2.5
|45.5
|21.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Philadelphia
|13
|-13
|47.5
|17.25
|30.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Houston
|Seattle
|5.5
|-5.5
|45.5
|20
|25.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|Washington
|-2.5
|2.5
|50.5
|26.5
|24
|SUN
|8:30 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Detroit
|-3
|3
|45
|24
|21
|MON
|8:30 PM
|Denver
|Kansas City
|7.5
|-7.5
|43.5
|18
|25.5