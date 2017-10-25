Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 8

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:25 PM Miami Baltimore 3 -3 37.5 17.25 20.25
SUN 9:30 AM Minnesota Cleveland -9.5 9.5 37.5 23.5 14
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta NY Jets -4 4 46.5 25.25 21.25
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Tampa Bay 2.5 -2.5 44.5 21 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago New Orleans 9 -9 47.5 19.25 28.25
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Cincinnati 10 -10 41.5 15.75 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers New England 7.5 -7.5 48.5 20.5 28
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Buffalo 2.5 -2.5 45.5 21.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Philadelphia 13 -13 47.5 17.25 30.25
SUN 4:05 PM Houston Seattle 5.5 -5.5 45.5 20 25.5
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas Washington -2.5 2.5 50.5 26.5 24
SUN 8:30 PM Pittsburgh Detroit -3 3 45 24 21
MON 8:30 PM Denver Kansas City 7.5 -7.5 43.5 18 25.5

 

