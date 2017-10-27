Daily fantasy domination: Week 8
Daily fantasy domination: Week 8
2
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: Harley Schultz | October 27, 2017
This week we get our first real taste of bye week terrorism. Pair that with an early London game and DK still not using the Sunday night game on their main slate, and you have a smaller pool of players to choose from.
Those playing in a slate with London players, consider every member of the Minnesota Vikings and zero members of the Cleveland Browns. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a shutout here.
daily fantasy football, DFS, dfs sleepers, dfs value picks, DFS
2
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
You must be a Huddle Member to continue reading this selection. Members enjoy full access to all our premium features, including cheat sheets, sleepers, player rankings, draft tools, and more. Don't be left in the dark!
Member Benefits…
More Huddle
THE LATEST
20m
It’s Friday and time to put your feet up and talk about what’s interesting.
1d
1d
DFS 1d ago
Everyone knows to start studs in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary that might not (…)
1d
1d
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
2d
2d
2d
Red zone production is a big factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
2d
Rest-of-season look at the strong and weak schedules for the primary fantasy positions.
2d
DFS 2d ago
Early look at the Vegas odds and teams to target or avoid this week in daily fantasy play.